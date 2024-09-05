iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.83. Approximately 1,443 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.62.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
