iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.83. Approximately 1,443 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.