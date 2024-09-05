Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $281,054,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

