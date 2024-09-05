Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

