James Edgemond Sells 7,785 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $353.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.