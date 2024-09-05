Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Jamf by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth $565,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

