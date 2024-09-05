Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Price Target to $32.00

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 4.6 %

SOC stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sable Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, analysts forecast that Sable Offshore will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,041,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,233,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

