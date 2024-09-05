Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target to $13.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFCG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of AFCG opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. Research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

