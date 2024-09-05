JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $18.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
Featured Articles
