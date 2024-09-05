JMP Securities Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $265.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 519.5% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.