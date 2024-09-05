JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PGY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

