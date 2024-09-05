Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 774.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $402.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

