JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,017,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.