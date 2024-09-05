JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.67 and its 200-day moving average is $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

