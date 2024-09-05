JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

