JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $636,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $91,017,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

