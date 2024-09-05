JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $21.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,083,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

