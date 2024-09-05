KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $82.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

