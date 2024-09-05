Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.02.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

KMP.UN stock opened at C$20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.14. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

