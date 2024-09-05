Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.98) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 1.0 %

KITW opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236.40 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 409.50 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.20.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

