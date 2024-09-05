Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LNTH. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Lantheus stock opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,202 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 560,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lantheus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 259.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

