LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

