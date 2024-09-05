Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,950 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
