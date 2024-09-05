Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,616 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

