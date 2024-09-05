Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Lennar Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LEN opened at $178.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

