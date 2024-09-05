Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 905.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

