Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,181 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $134.92 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.