Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,132 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 798,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.