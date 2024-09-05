Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,380 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 253.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.