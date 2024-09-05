Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,055 shares of company stock worth $42,734,017. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.