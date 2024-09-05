Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

