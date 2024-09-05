Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 191,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 153,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,888,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,628,000 after acquiring an additional 138,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

