Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,566.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,567.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,546.02.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.