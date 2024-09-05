Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,137.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,089.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,067.66.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

