Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $171.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

