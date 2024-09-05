Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ WEST opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $710.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,451 shares of company stock worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

