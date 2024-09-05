Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $486.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

