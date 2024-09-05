Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

View Our Latest Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.