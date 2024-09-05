Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 0.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

