Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 326,900 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

