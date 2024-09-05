Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 53.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $159.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

