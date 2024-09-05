Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Noble Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LWAY. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,193,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,193,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

