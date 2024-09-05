Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Lilium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lilium

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.