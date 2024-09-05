Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $574.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

