Loop Capital Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $359.92 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

