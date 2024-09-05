Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUG. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.27.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$28.26. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.0649739 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 85.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Company insiders own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

