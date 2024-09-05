Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at $711,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

