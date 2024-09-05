Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 53,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 20,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.
