Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $229.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

