Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $62,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

MLM opened at $511.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

