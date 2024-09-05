Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $68,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.